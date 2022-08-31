‘It was just a practice’: Rams star Aaron Donald downplays swinging multiple helmets at Bengals players

Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald stirred up a bit of controversy due to his involvement in a melee during the team’s joint practices with the Cincinnati Bengals. Donald, who was seen wielding two Bengals helmets in his arms and swinging them wildly at opposing players, has now downplayed the events which took place and were caught on camera. Via Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, Donald said, “it was just a practice” when asked about the incident.

Regarding the helmet incident at #Rams #Bengals joint practice last week, Aaron Donald told me: "It was just a practice. It was football. I don't really wanna go back to nothing negative that happened & talk about something that happened in a practice. My main focus is Buffalo." — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) August 31, 2022

Despite Donald practically assaulting a pair of Bengals players, with their own helmets no less, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year has only one thing on his mind: the Rams’ Week 1 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

“It was just a practice. It was football. I don’t really wanna go back to nothing negative that happened and talk about something that happened in a practice. My main focus is Buffalo,” Donald declared.

It seems Donald is taking a page out of Allen Iverson’s book with this response about Rams practice. The star defensive tackle effectively refused to discuss the viral practice incident in hopes of putting it all behind him.

Also asked him if he addressed it with the team, if everything was cool and if he talked it over with Sean McVay, he said "yes." — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) August 31, 2022

Of course, had this melee occurred during a regular-season NFL game, Aaron Donald would almost certainly have been disciplined. However, issuing punishment and discipline falls to the responsibility of the team when it stems from an incident at practice, so it seems more likely than not that Donald gets off scot-free. The defensive lineman told Maaddi that he and Sean McVay have already discussed the incident and claimed that everything was “cool” within the organization.

Last season with the Rams, Donald made his eighth Pro Bowl and his seventh First-Team All-Pro selection. He registered 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, 84 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and 25 QB hits, across 17 games.