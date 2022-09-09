Cam Akers’ fantasy football owners get goose egg explanation from Rams’ Sean McVay

Cam Akers tallied 3 rushes for no yards in the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. Akers was projected to be a big part of the offense, but Thursday’s showing said otherwise. Darrell Henderson Jr posted 13 rushes and seemed to be the Rams’ primary back. Head coach Sean McVay discussed Akers’ ineffectiveness and low usage following the game, per The Athletic.

“(The Rams) didn’t get in much of a rhythm tonight,” Sean McVay explained as to why Akers was not rotated in all that often.

His explanation still does not fully provide understandable reasoning for not rolling with Cam Akers on a more consistent basis. One has to wonder if Akers is physically ready for the season. There could be an underlying issue that Los Angeles has not revealed. It is also possible that Sean McVay and the Rams simply believe in Darrell Henderson Jr more than Cam Akers at the moment.

From a fantasy football perspective, Darrell Henderson Jr is settling in as a quality flex option. He only recored 47 yards on his 13 rushes. But he also had 5 catches and emerged as the trusted back for LA. For Cam Akers fantasy football owners, his outlook is bleak following Thursday’s low-usage affair. He may be able to build up repetitions as the season rolls along. But right now, he profiles as a risky flex option at best.

Cam Akers still has talent. But the Rams are prepared to trust Henderson Jr moving forward. Los Angeles will look to rebound next week.