Coleman Shelton injury nearly put Rams down to their 3rd center

The Los Angeles Rams center position has been plagued by injuries throughout the season. In the first quarter of their Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, they were hit with another blow to the position. Current starter Coleman Shelton suffered an ankle injury and was forced to the locker room.

Heading into the season, Coleman Shelton was the Rams second-string center. He was locked in behind starter Brian Allen. Allen has been out with a knee injury, leading to Shelton occupying the role.

Coleman Shelton has an ankle injury and his return is questionable. Rams already lost their starting center Brian Allen a few weeks ago; Jeremiah Kolone next up. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2022

The Rams are now on their third center of the season. Backup left guard Jeremiah Kolone has now moved into the role with Shelton questionable to return.

Following a quick exit, Shelton has now made his way back into the game. But this may not be a permanent fix.

Coleman Shelton did stay in the game with his ankle injury, but the 49ers totally exposed the Rams' interior O-line running that game action with Armstead, Fred Warner and Nick Bosa. Look for SF to continue to target the Rams' beleaguered/injured center position — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 4, 2022

The Rams are taking on a 49ers defense full of elite talent. And it is a guarantee that the 49ers will look to exploit Shelton if he is injured. If he continues to struggle, the Rams will have no option but to place Kolone back into the mix.

The three-headed defensive attack of Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, and Fred Warner could make this Rams o-line have a long night if they aren’t able to hold up.

Through the end of the first quarter, the 49ers are beating the Rams 7-3. This Rams offense will now have to fight an uphill battle against this strong 49ers team.

UPDATE:

#Rams C Coleman Shelton is out for the remainder of tonight's game due to an ankle injury. LA is down to their third-string center. Not ideal. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2022

The Rams have ruled out Coleman Shelton for the remainder of the game. Jeremiah Kolone will serve as the starter.