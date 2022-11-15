Published November 15, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Cooper Kupp sustained a high ankle sprain during the Los Angeles Rams’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday. While Kupp did avoid a serious fracture to the ankle, the timetable is looking grim after Tuesday’s update

The Rams star underwent “tightrope surgery” to repair the sprained ankle, putting the rest of his season in serious jeopardy, given that the recovery period is generally at least four weeks.

Kupp took to Twitter after the report of his surgery, sending an optimistic message to supporters and Rams fans.

“Thanks to everyone who has reached out and sent prayers! This is unfortunately just part of the game. Appreciate having a trusted medical team around me. Gonna get this thing fixed, then get back to work to get back to work!”

Cooper Kupp thanked those who reached out to him or said a prayer for him after he suffered his ankle injury. The Rams wideout acknowledged that such an injury is “part of the game”, then made sure to thank the talented Los Angeles medical staff for their work.

Kupp and the Rams had an ankle injury scare back in Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers, when head coach Sean McVay inexplicably left his star receiver in the game late, leading to a low-ankle sprain.

Kupp shook the injury off and played the following week. Unfortunately, he and the Rams won’t be so lucky this time.

The positive news is, Cooper Kupp will be working around the clock to get his body where it needs to be for a return.