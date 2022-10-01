Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey is not the type who keeps his feelings to himself. The five-time Pro Bowler usually speaks his mind freely — especially when it pertains to subject matters that are of utmost concern for him.

Right now, Ramsey isn’t at all happy about what the league has been doing with regard to promoting player safety during games. He’s also fuming over how the NFL has been slapping him with fines week after week for his socks.

The Rams star recently went on a fiery, 15-minute rant as he took relentless shots at the NFL for supposedly not getting their priorities straight (via Ram reporter Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic):

“Player safety is one of the things that should be talked about more,” Ramsey said. “S–t like getting fined for socks, let’s talk about it. … I get fined every week [but] I play the game with integrity, I play the game the right way, I try to make sure people are safe. Obviously I want to go out there and hurt my opponent, strike fear, but I don’t want to injure nobody. But like, that is what the game is about. It’s not about the other B.S. … That’s what it needs to be about. Player safety, how can we protect the players as much as we can.

The man has a point here. At the end of the day, player safety should always be the top priority of the league. Nevertheless, this also doesn’t mean that the league can overlook certain violations against the rules and regulations — regardless of how trivial they might be.

For his part, however, Jalen Ramsey clearly doesn’t agree with this particular notion.

“If we want to go out there and look good, and it ain’t hurting the integrity of the game, why are y’all fining me $10,000 for my socks?” Ramsey continued. “… You want to think about protecting guys, not … damn socks.”

The league is taking more money out of Ramsey’s pocket after he was slapped with another $10,609 fine for unsportsmanlike during LA’s Week 3 win over the Atlanta Falcons. I’m pretty sure he won’t be happy about that one, too.