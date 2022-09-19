Jalen Ramsey came up big for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday as the defending champs logged their first win of the new season against the Atlanta Falcons. The three-time All-Pro cornerback intercepted what would have been a go-ahead touchdown for the Falcons, as the Rams were able to escape with a 31-27 win over Atlanta.

After the game, Ramsey had a special message for his critics — especially those who were quick to count him out after his lackluster performance in LA’s Week 1 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Right after his game-saving interception, Ramsey turned to the broadcast camera and screamed, “I am him.” When asked about this statement after the game, the Rams star got brutally honest in his response (h/t FOX Sports: NFL on Twitter):

“I mean, I just love being counted out,” Ramsey said. “The adversity that goes on in football, in life, people like to count you out. It’s just a little reminder.”

Ramsey responded to his haters in the best way possible — by letting his game do the talking. He did have a few things to say after the win, though.

The 27-year-old then spoke out about LA’s Week 1 loss to the Bills, and how they barely escaped with a victory against the Falcons on Sunday. Ramsey conceded that he believes the Rams aren’t playing their best football at the moment:

“I feel like every game is a must-win,” he continued. “That’s how we feel. We feel like we’re that good, so when we don’t play up to our standards, we’re very critical of ourselves.

“We still have a lot of stuff to correct. We got a long time to play still, so we’re just gonna keep going.”

Jalen Ramsey and Co. return to action on Sunday in a Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.