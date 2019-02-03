When the Green Bay Packers kick off their new season in a couple of months, they’ll do so with a brand new head coach for the first time in a decade. According to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, they’ll be in good hands.

Speaking to reports this week ahead of tonight’s Super Bowl (via 247 Sports), Goff was asked about incoming Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, and what – if anything – his presence on the 2017 Rams meant to the team. According to the young Rams quarterback, LaFleur was a great teacher.

“Matt was great for me,” Goff said. “I learned a lot with Matt. I just learned so much not only about what we’re trying to do but about defenses and structures and bout the quarterback position. He was fresh off working with Matt Ryan. So I got to learn about the success he had with him and a lot of stuff that made Matt successful. Matt was really good for me and I’m excited to see what he can do in Green Bay.”

With LaFleur by his side, Goff enjoyed a great season in 2017, throwing for 3,804 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. The Rams fielded the best scoring offense in the NFL and has obviously carried into this season, where the Rams are on the verge of a Super Bowl Title. LaFleur was also with Matt Ryan and Kyle Shanahan during their Super Bowl year, helping coach Ryan to career-best numbers and an MVP award.

Despite all of the success, LaFleur comes into a team that features what is probably the most talented quarterback he’s ever had to work with. While many have said Rodgers needs to tweak his approach to the game, LaFleur didn’t mention any of that during his interview on Mike Florio’s Pro Football Talk PM podcast.

“I’ll tell you what,” LaFleur said. “That’s a good problem if there is a problem. These jobs where you come in with a player of that caliber just don’t come open. For me to have the opportunity to work with a guy like Aaron, I can tell while talking to him throughout the process that he’s extremely passionate and he just wants to win. I’m so fired up to get a chance to work with him and let’s do what we can do to the best of our abilities.”

For the Packers, they’ll be hoping that LaFleur can continue his run of quarterback success and take the Packers back into the postseason.