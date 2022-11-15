Published November 15, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

The revolving door of Los Angeles Rams offensive linemen continued to spin after an MCL injury for guard Chandler Brewer and blood clot issues for tackle Alaric Jackson will sideline them for significant amounts of time, according to a Tuesday afternoon tweet from Pro Football Focus insider Ari Meirov.

The Rams, who have used nine different offensive line combinations this season in an attempt to protect Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford, will likely have to move on to a tenth when they face an NFC rival in the New Orleans Saints. Chandler Brewer could miss 4-6 weeks after receiving surgery for his knee, while Alaric Jackson will miss the rest of the season as he is put on blood thinner medication.

The news broke just hours after it was announced wide receiver Cooper Kupp would receive surgery for his injured ankle on Wednesday and Matthew Stafford will remain in concussion protocol after Week 10. Cooper Kupp will be placed on injured reserve for at least the next month.

“(The Cooper Kupp injury) is significant,” head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday. “But what we got to be able to do is say, ‘Alright let’s put our heads together, figure out who we’re playing with and what those guys do well.’

“How do we make sure the plan is in alignment with that? How do we continue to try to really pour into these guys, develop them and help them play to the best of their ability with an enjoyment? We’ll need to see if we can put them in positions to enjoy the odds to be able to make some plays and go compete as well as they possibly can.”

The Rams will face the New Orleans Saints at 10 a.m. PST this Sunday at Caesars Superdome. The game will be broadcasted on Fox.