Published November 15, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Rams were dealt a crushing injury update to star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who was placed on IR on Tuesday after suffering a high-ankle sprain. With a crucial matchup looming in Week 11 against the Saints, Sean McVay dropped a worrying report on Matthew Stafford, who missed Week 10 while in concussion protocol. On Tuesday, McVay announced that Stafford is still in concussion protocol but would not reveal whether or not the QB had sustained a concussion.

Via Jourdan Rodrigue on Twitter:

“QB Matthew Stafford remains in the concussion protocol as of this morning. Sean McVay has declined to say whether Stafford had been diagnosed with a concussion. I asked why he can’t say either way; he said, ‘that hasn’t been communicated to me. I just know he has to go through those steps. Whether he did, or didn’t, has not been communicated to me.'”

Already set to be without Kupp for the next four weeks, the alarm bells are flaring regarding the Rams’ chances of making the playoffs. If Stafford is unavailable in Week 11, the already-struggling Rams will be in an even worse position. Having John Wolford under center against the Saints won’t inspire much confidence from the rest of the offense, especially with Kupp unavailable.

Rams fans will be hoping for a positive update on Stafford’s head injury as the week progresses, but the latest tidbit from McVay doesn’t bode well for LA’s chances of a late run. With both Kupp and Stafford sidelined by injuries for the time being, the 3-6 Rams may be waving a white flag before long.