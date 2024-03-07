The Los Angeles Rams are looking to have a strong bounce-back season in 2024. Moreover, the team's executive leadership has made big business moves. Rams president Kevin Demoff is engaged in a deal that will grant him oversight over several sports teams headlined by the Denver Nuggets.
Los Angeles executive involved in decisive sports leadership move
Rams president Kevin Demoff is being named President of Team and Media Operations for Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE), Adam Schefter reports. Thus, he is thought to be the first executive to run four professional sports teams.
Demoff will oversee the operations of all KSE teams. The Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Rapids (MLS), and Colorado Mammoth (NLL) are the organizations included.
Furthermore, Demoff will be involved with KSE's media properties. They include Altitude Sports and Entertainment, KSE Radio, and Outdoor Sportsman Group. It seems the Rams executive will have a lot more on his plate; however, it will not stop Los Angeles from its goal of taking steps forward.
The Rams finished the 2023-24 season at 10-7 and earned an NFC Wild Card berth. Unfortunately, LA lost a nail-biting 24-23 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
Matthew Stafford put on a respectable effort against his former team. He threw for 367 yards and two touchdowns in the defeat. Yet, Detroit got the last laugh. Now, the Rams enter the 2024 NFL offseason with a plethora of options to upgrade its roster.
All in all, it will be interesting to see how Kevin Demoff and LA retool in their quest to get back to the Super Bowl.