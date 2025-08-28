Few teams in the NFL are built with as clear a mission as the Los Angeles Rams. They want to win another Super Bowl before Matthew Stafford hangs it up. Head coach Sean McVay, general manager Les Snead, and the front office have doubled down on this roster. They have loaded it with star power and veteran leadership while still developing young playmakers. Yet with the quarterback’s health looming as a concern and the NFC West as competitive as ever, 2025 feels like the season where everything must come together. Alternatively, everything could come undone.

Rams’ 2025 season preview

The Rams have wrapped up their 2025 preseason, finalizing their 53-man roster and announcing an initial practice squad that features QB Stetson Bennett IV, RB Blake Corum, and rookie WR Konata Mumpfield. As part of the roster deadline, the team also waived several players to make room for its final lineup.

Expectations in Los Angeles remain sky-high, nothing short of Super Bowl contention. That’s why the Rams prioritized re-signing Stafford on year-to-year terms and making key moves in free agency to keep their core intact. Still, Stafford’s health is a concern. The 37-year-old quarterback, who aggravated a back issue over the summer, only returned to practice on August 18. With division rivals Seattle, Arizona, and San Francisco all looking sharp in camp, the margin for error is slim. If Stafford suffers a setback, McVay may have to put his confidence in backup Jimmy Garoppolo to keep the Rams’ postseason hopes alive.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the three bold predictions for the Los Angeles Rams in the 2025 NFL season.

Jimmy G starts at least one game

Speaking of Garoppolo, the Rams expect Stafford to be healthy enough to start Week 1. Of course, anyone following his career knows the durability question is never fully off the table. Coming off another summer of back issues, Stafford’s availability will be managed carefully. He has an admirable history of playing through pain. Still, the grind of a 17-game season might force him to miss at least one contest.

That’s where Garoppolo comes in. Signed for precisely this scenario, Garoppolo is more than just a clipboard holder. He's a proven starter who knows how to run an offense and keep a team afloat. He started one game last season and showed he can still operate effectively when called upon. If Stafford misses even a week, Garoppolo will need to step in and ensure the Rams stay on track in a competitive NFC West. A brief cameo from Jimmy G won’t derail the season; it might just be part of the plan.

Rams win at least 11 games

When Stafford is healthy, this Rams roster is one of the most complete in the NFC. The front office went all-in by adding Davante Adams. He gives Stafford and McVay another elite option to pair with breakout star Puka Nacua. Combine that duo with running back Kyren Williams, tight end Tyler Higbee, and a stout offensive line, and this unit has the tools to overwhelm opposing defenses.

Defensively, the Rams have leaned on a blend of youth and veteran talent to fill the gap. They tried to lure back Jalen Ramsey but came up short. That leaves cornerback as a potential weakness. Even so, the defensive front remains disruptive, and McVay’s offense has always been capable of masking shortcomings on the other side of the ball. Looking at the balance of talent and coaching, it’s hard to imagine this team falling below 11 wins. That's especially true if Stafford stays upright. In fact, if things break right, they could be contending for the NFC’s top seed.

Adams and Nacua combine for 2,300+ yards

The biggest storyline heading into the season might not be Stafford’s health. Instead, it's how opposing defenses plan to stop the Rams’ new receiving tandem. Adams is still one of the most polished and productive receivers in the league. He will line up outside and command constant attention. For his part, Nacua broke rookie receiving records in 2023 and followed with another strong campaign. He will now thrive in the slot, exploiting matchups and piling up receptions.

Together, Adams and Nacua could form one of the most prolific duos in recent NFL history. Between Adams’ elite route running and Nacua’s versatility, they could realistically combine for more than 200 receptions and surpass 2,300 receiving yards. Stafford has always excelled when surrounded by high-level weapons. In this case, he has two wideouts perfectly suited to complement one another. If both stay healthy, this prediction might not just be bold. It might be inevitable.

Looking ahead

The Rams enter 2025 with a narrow window but enormous upside. Stafford’s health will be the ultimate storyline. Garoppolo's veteran presence gives the Rams confidence they can stay the course. With an 11-win ceiling and a potentially historic wide receiver tandem, Los Angeles looks ready to compete for another Super Bowl berth.

Of course, the margin for error is slim. A setback to Stafford or further defensive cracks could shift the outlook dramatically. If the stars align, though, the Rams could once again be the NFC’s measuring stick—a team defined by firepower, resilience, and ambition.