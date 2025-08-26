The Los Angeles Rams made a move following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL preseason, a surprising one as they cut outside linebacker Brennan Jackson.

Jackson was active in the preseason as he even topped a statistical category. He recorded three sacks, the second-most in the NFL throughout those contests, but only made three pressures on 63 pass-rush snaps.

However, the Rams decided to move on from his services by waiving him, per ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

“Rams are releasing 2024 fifth-round pick, OLB Brennan Jackson, who was second in the NFL in sacks this preseason,” Schefter said.

What's next for Rams after cutting Brennan Jackson

It's interesting for the Rams to move on from one of their younger linebackers in Brennan Jackson.

Article Continues Below

Jackson began his career in 2024, coming out of Washington State after five years in college. He appeared in 44 games, making 164 tackles, 36 TFLs, 20 sacks, eight pass deflections, and five fumble recoveries. Los Angeles selected him in the fifth round of the NFL draft, liking the skillset he provided with the Cougars.

However, he only ended up lasting one season with the team. He had a reserve role as he made seven appearances that included one start throughout the 2024 campaign, only making three tackles and one pass deflection.

Los Angeles will move forward as they gear up for the 2025 season. They are coming off a solid campaign last year, finishing with a 10-7 record as they won the NFC West Division. They beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-9 in the Wild Card Round, but had their playoff run end after losing 28-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round.

It will also be an interesting year for the Rams' offense. This will be their first year without star receiver Cooper Kupp, who left for the Seattle Seahawks. They replaced him with Davante Adams, who will team up with Puka Nacua as the star receivers.

The Rams will prepare for their season opener, being at home. They host the Houston Texans on Sept. 7 at 1:25 p.m. ET.