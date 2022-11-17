Published November 17, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Rams are down badly after Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals. An ankle injury wide receiver Cooper Kupp sustained in Week 10 action landed the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year on injured reserve on Tuesday. So as the team prepares to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 11, head coach Sean McVay and company will have to great creative in how they approach replacing an elite talent like Kupp. But, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen has a plan.

Per Rodrigue, the Rams plan to use a “committee” approach for Kupp’s workload. In describing the plan on Thursday, Coen said that he and the coaching staff “feel good about Brandon Powell, Ben Skowronek, Van Jefferson, Allen Robinson, those guys coming in and making an impact. And [we’ll] see what Lance McCutcheon and those guys, Tutu [Atwell].”

In situations like these, one could say the old adage that it takes a village is applicable, though saying that six named players picking up the slack for Kupp does not leave much room for optimism. After all, replacing a player like Kupp is extremely difficult to do.

According to Pro Football Reference, Kupp ranks second in the NFL in receptions (75), fifth in receiving yards (812), and tied for third in touchdowns (five) in the 2022 season. The question is, will the Rams be able to replicate the production of an All-Pro caliber player in hopes of keeping their slim playoff chances alive? Can quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams’ offense put up enough of a fight to defeat the Saints in Week 11?