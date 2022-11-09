By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams are looking brutal this season with a 3-5 record and no turnaround in sight. To make matters worse, it appears quarterback Matthew Stafford could be out for Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Per Adam Schefter, the team has placed their signal-caller in concussion protocol:

“Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol, per HC Sean McVay.”

This is awful for LA. Stafford is one of the most reliable QBs in the league in terms of staying healthy, last missing a game in 2019 with the Detroit Lions. It hasn’t been a pretty season for the veteran though, throwing for just eight touchdowns and also eight interceptions for the Rams’ abysmal offense that ranks 29th in points, 29th in total yards, and 21st in passing yards. Not only is Stafford struggling to produce, but there are limited options out wide other than Cooper Kupp. Stafford completed just 13 of 27 passes for 165 yards and a lone touchdown last weekend in a 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their second defeat in a row.

If Stafford isn’t able to suit up come Sunday, backup John Wolford would be under center. He’s yet to play a single snap in 2022. Absolutely nothing is going right for this organization at the moment and this latest Stafford development is just an example of how disappointing this year is for Los Angeles.

One can only pray he could be cleared in the next few days but at the mid-week point, it’s certainly not looking good.