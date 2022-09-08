Rams sign Matthew Stafford protector Rob Havenstein to lucrative extension

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is under contract with the Los Angeles Rams until 2026, and so the team is making sure he is protected on the field throughout that span. With that, they recently agreed to sign right tackle Rob Havenstein to an extension.

The Rams confirmed the agreement on social media and in a press release, with the extension giving Havenstein an additional three years that will keep him in LA until at least the 2025 season.

Los Angeles did not specify the terms of his new contract, but Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that their deal will push Havenstein among the Top 10 highest paid right tackles in the game today.

The Los Angeles Rams and RT Rob Havenstein are closing in on a contract extension that will bolster his spot among the top-10 highest paid right tackles, per source. Team’s long-time starter and team captain getting rewarded. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 8, 2022

Of course it is a well-deserved reward for Rob Havenstein as he continues to be a stabilizing presence for the Rams throughout the years. There’s a reason he was just voted a team captain of the Los Angeles franchise.

The 30-year-old joined the Rams in 2015 as a second-round draft pick, and he has been a starter ever since then. He has already made 99 career starts, with their Week 1 opener against the Buffalo Bills set to be his 100th.

As the Rams noted in their release, Havenstein has been a solid player for the franchise since arriving first in St. Louis, ranking seventh in sacks allowed, eight in pressures allowed and 11th in hurries allowed.

With him back for the long run, Matthew Stafford and the reigning Super Bowl champs can be confident that their offense can thrive no matter the situation is.