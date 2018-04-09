One of the biggest storylines this offseason has been the Los Angeles Rams’ frenzy of activity, adding more talent to the mix at multiple positions to help their push toward building off last season’s success. It has elevated the level expectations ahead for the team to potentially become a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

This is the most active that the Rams have been under general manager Les Snead during his tenure with the team. During a recent interview with Peter King on the MMQB Podcast, Snead voiced that the organization’s aggressive nature in the offseason has been due to other teams, namely the Philadelphia Eagle,s taking that same approach with great success.

“I got a simple rule: You can’t be scared in this league. Look at Doug Pederson this year and, it wasn’t reckless but it took courage and guess what? They won a Super Bowl on some of those fourth-down plays. So you try to do that as a general manager, but I also think, and this is long-winded answer, some of the analytics that you have now to really look at what historically draft picks bring you in reality over time.”

The Eagles have embraced that aggressive method over the first couple of months this offseason by adding more veterans to the roster. Their front office has brought aboard wide receiver Mike Wallace, linebacker Paul Worrilow, and defensive tackle Haloti Ngata all on one-year deals.

They also acquired cornerback Daryl Worley from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for wide receiver Torrey Smith and landed Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett from the Seattle Seahawks.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles continues to stay on a steady path toward building their roster with high-impact players in All-Pro cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters, Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, and veteran wideout Brandin Cooks.

The team also retained safety Lamarcus Joyner and cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman to potentially give them one of the most formidable secondaries in the league.

This aggressive approach will be put to the test this upcoming season for both the Rams and Eagles to see if it can be a viable method for building a championship-caliber team. If so, there could many more teams in the coming years adopting that same plan of action.