As the Los Angeles Rams look to better position themselves to sign their targets this offseason, they have decided to part ways with veteran center Brian Allen.

The Rams made the decision on Wednesday, with reports noting that the team has already informed Allen of his release after five seasons. With the move, LA is able to clear $4.9 million in cap space, per NBC Sports.

Los Angeles is aiming to retool after a 2023 season that saw them make the playoffs but then lose to the Detroit Lions in the Wild Card round. LA won the Super Bowl in the 2021 campaign but has since then struggled to compete in the postseason, with injuries playing a huge part in that.

By releasing Brian Allen and creating more cap space, the Rams certainly hope to address some key positional needs, including bringing in an edge rusher, a wide receiver or tight end and more secondary help.

Brian Allen's Rams tenure

As for Allen, he now finds himself as a free agent with the opportunity to sign to another team. At just 28 years old, he should still be able to find a new team. His Super Bowl experience should be beneficial for any young team looking for a veteran or a title contender hoping to add a winning pedigree to their franchises.

Allen played just five games in 2023 after serving as a backup for the team. He also played just seven games in 2022. However, Allen did start in all 16 games for the Rams during their Super Bowl run.