After falling short in the playoffs, here are some underrated free agents the Los Angeles Rams should pursue.

In one of the best games of the Wild Card Round so far, the Los Angeles Rams nearly upset the NFC North champion Detroit Lions only to fall short. Three LA red-zone trips resulting in field goals instead of touchdowns were the difference in the end as the Rams fell 24-23.

Matthew Stafford was superb in his return to Detroit, throwing for a season-high 367 yards to go with a pair of touchdowns and no picks. Stafford will be 36 years old by the time the 2024 NFL Draft comes around in April, and it will be time for the Rams to start considering their quarterback of the future.

The Rams also have some money to spend in free agency, entering the offseason with $48 million in cap space. With additions needed in key areas, here are four underrated free agents the Rams should pursue in free agency.

Dalton Schultz (Tight End), Houston Texans; Hunter Henry (Tight End), New England Patriots

Something this Rams team has lacked in recent years is a game-changing tight end. Tyler Higbee has been a solid option during his eight-year career in LA, averaging 586 receiving yards per season over the last five years, but he is not a guy who is going to elevate the passing game. Higbee also suffered a season-ending ACL injury against the Detroit Lions in the playoffs — putting his status for the beginning of 2024 in jeopardy.

While there are no elite tight ends available in free agency this year, there is one player who would be an upgrade: Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz. Schultz finished with 635 receiving yards despite missing two games and is a dependable receiver who can be a prominent component of the LA offense.

If the team wants a more affordable alternative, then Hunter Henry is also an option. Henry had an inconsistent role in the sputtering Patriots offense last season but managed four games with at least four catches and 50 receiving yards. The veteran also had six TD catches — his second-highest total over the last seven seasons. Henry is a high-floor player who offers similar production to the dependable Higbee, although has less upside than Schultz.

Steven Nelson (Cornerback), Houston Texans

Jalen Ramsey's absence was noticeable last season, as the Rams secondary gave up 24 touchdowns versus just 10 interceptions. Top corner Ahkello Witherspoon is also a free agent this offseason, increasing the urgency of making an addition at the cornerback position.

Steven Nelson has bounced around — playing for four teams over the last six seasons — but has been quietly successful at every stop. The 30-year-old had four picks in 2023 for the Houston Texans and allowed a passer rating of just 73.3 when targeted. Nelson's adaptability makes him the ideal addition to this Los Angeles secondary.

Andre James (Center), Las Vegas Raiders

Rams starting center Coleman Shelton is entering free agency this offseason, and LA will likely look to move on from Shelton and upgrade. Andre James has started at center for the Raiders over the last three seasons and was part of one of the better offensive lines in the league in 2023. James is a steady pass-blocker who was only penalized three times last year. The Raiders center is one of a few mid-level players available at the position this offseason, but at age 26, Andre James offers a promising future ahead of him.