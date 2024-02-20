Can these two offensive minds help take the Rams to the next level?

The Los Angeles Rams had a respectable end to the 2023 NFL season. However, they are not satisfied with their first-round playoff exit. Thus, Rams head coach Sean McVay and company have made moves to bolster their offensive staff with the arrival of Dave Ragone and Nate Scheelhaase.

Los Angeles brings in coveted offensive leadership

The Rams are hiring Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone as their Quarterbacks coach, per Adam Schefter. The move comes just as LA hired former Iowa State OC Nate Scheelhaase as the team's Pass Game Specialist.

Ragone is a former NFL quarterback who helped coach Atlanta's quarterbacking core from 2021-2023. In addition, he served time as an assistant for the Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders. He will be a fine compliment next to Scheelhaase.

Scheelhaase hails from a respected Iowa State football program. He spent six seasons serving various roles with the Cyclones. His passing expertise should serve the Rams well as they look to get back to the top of the league.

Los Angeles won Super LVI in 2022 with a stacked roster. The Rams still retain talent on both sides of the ball but could not get over the hump in 2023.

LA finished the regular season at 10-7 and earned an NFC Wild Card berth. Unfortunately, the Rams fell 24-23 to a respectable Detroit Lions team. However, Sean McVay is revamping the coaching staff for an extra boost in 2024.

As the NFL offseason continues to progress, it will be interesting to see the other moves LA makes to get ahead in the competitive NFC.