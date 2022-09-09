Odell Beckham Jr. calls out ‘bulls–t’ takes against Rams after getting crushed by Josh Allen, Bills

Odell Beckham Jr made a surprise appearance in Thursday’s opening-day bout between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills. OBJ, whose contract with the Rams ended at the conclusion of last season, is currently still a free agent, and he decided to enjoy the festivities of the first game of the year from the stands.

Despite the fact that the Rams hoised the Super Bowl LVI championship banner on the evening, it was the Bills who came out on top following an epic performance from superstar quarterback Josh Allen. The Pro Bowl QB almost single-handedly manhandled the defending champs, which unsurprisingly, has brought about some way-too-early overreactions against LA’s title defense.

For his part, however, Beckham was having none of the slander, and he let his feelings be known via a passionately-worded tweet:

“Watch the bullshxt story lines and how they try to count the Rams out after one game!!!! Lol like they didn’t lose to the team that’s most likely comin outta the AFC,” Beckham wrote in his tweet.

Fair point from Odell Beckham Jr here. Then again, it was a truly remarkable outing for Josh Allen, who absolutely lived up to all the pressure throughout the build-up of this matchup. Allen opened more than a few eyes with his record-setting performance in this one, and you could argue that this was more of a statement victory for him and the Bills as opposed to an indication of how the season is going to go for the Rams.

LA will get a chance to get back to winning ways in Week 2 when they host the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday.