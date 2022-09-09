fbpx
Bills star Josh Allen joins Tom Brady, Drew Brees with epic NFL record after putting on show vs. Rams

Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Drew Brees

There was a lot of anticipation surrounding Thursday night’s season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the defending champs Los Angeles Rams. One man, in particular, was able to live up to all the hype with an epic performance in his first game of the season. This was none other than Josh Allen.

The Bills superstar quarterback came firing right out of the gate and he never took his foot off the pedal. This allowed him to join two all-time great quarterbacks in Tom Brady and Drew Brees in yet another all-time NFL record (h/t ESPN Stats & Info on Twitter):

Tonight is Josh Allen’s 7th career game with 3 Pass TD & a Rush TD, 3rd-most in NFL history.

Allen opened the scoring early in the first quarter with a touchdown pass to Gabe Davis in their first drive of the game:

The Rams came back to tie the match at 10-10, but at the eight-minute mark of the second quarter, Josh Allen logged his second TD pass of the contest, this time hitting Isaiah McKenzie:

Allen then went on to pretty much end the Rams’ chances of getting back in the game as he decided to take it to the endzone himself for an epic rush touchdown:

He wasn’t done, though. In what was perhaps his best pass of the evening, Allen found Stefon Diggs for an eye-popping 53-yeard touchdown pass:

That was the final nail on the coffin for the Rams, and there’s no denying that Josh Allen had his fingerprint all over this massive win for the Bills. Many expect Buffalo to go far this season, and if this is a preview of how their quarterback is going to be playing this year, then the pundits could be right.

