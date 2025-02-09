Following one of the biggest trades in sports history, the Los Angeles Lakers made a trade for Charlotte Hornets big man Mark Williams. However, following a failed physical, the deal was rescinded, leaving the Lakers with a full 15-man roster. In the time that the Lakers possibly had an opening in their roster, Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua was ready and willing to play alongside LeBron James, per NFL on ESPN's Instagram post.

“If they need somebody to come in and use five fouls, get a couple rebounds, and hold LeBron's towel, I would do that 100%,” Nacua said.

After the Luka Dončić trade, the sports world was shocked, but it would been even more shocking to see Nacua playing in the Crypto.com Arena alongside one of the best NBA players of all time.

However, as Nacua's NFL career has progressed, he's shown he can hoop, too.

As a participant in the 2024 NBA Celebrity Game, he showed out, finishing with 16 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

However, those who knew Nacua in high school knew he was a baller.

At Orem High School in Utah, Nacua scored 961 points, 47 3-pointers, 417 rebounds, 316 assists, and 135 steals for the Tigers, per Deseret News.

So, if Nacua pursued basketball similarly to how he has football, there's a good chance he could play in the league.

While there was the viral debate over whether NFL players could play in the NBA, Nacua could be an exception. Again, he might not be as good of an NBA player as he is in the NFL, but the possibility is there.

It's been seen in high school, and he showed it in the celebrity game. Had Nacua focused on basketball in college instead of football, who know? Maybe he is playing point guard alongside James on the Lakers.

To make the debate even hotter, Nacua said he'd only need about three months to transition from playing in the NFL to the NBA.

“I think it would be so easy to transition from the NFL to the NBA,” Nacua said, “Probably like three to six months, I truly believe that I could transition to play point guard or shooting guard for one of the 30 teams.”

However, with the Williams trade getting nixed, Nacua can stay firmly attached to the Rams in 2025, in his first season on the Rams without Cooper Kupp.