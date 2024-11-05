Even though the Los Angeles Rams pulled off a stunning win against the Seattle Seahawks, it was Puka Nacua who stole the headlines the following day. He claimed that he can seamlessly transition from the NFL to the NBA. While teammates Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp had pure doubt, Nacua lacked no confidence.

After all, the former BYU standout had a solid performance at the NBA celebrity all-star game. He had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. Also, Nacua hit a four-point shot and threw down a pair of dunks throughout the game. Many were shocked at his performance but Nacua wasn't surprised at all.



However, the debate of NFL vs NBA players goes back to when the sports were at their peak. For instance, Shannon Sharpe has said that NFL players could easily adjust to the NBA. On the other hand, Anthony Edwards said he could play in the NFL. Also, he said that going from the NBA to the NFL would be an easier transition. Derrick Henry dismissed Edwards' claim almost immediately.

While there's much disagreement to go around, Nacua has been described as a standout basketball player while playing for the high school team, the Orem Tigers (located in Utah). As a senior, he averaged 12.1 points per game with shooting 44%, and an average of 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Is Rams' wide receiver Puka Nacua being realistic about NFL, NBA claim?

Nacua had an impressive highlight snagging a pass over the middle and taking the ball from half court to dunk the ball. Not to mention that he led his team in assists as well. If Nacua were to make it to the NBA, he'd be one of the shortest players in the league. Although he's 6'2, that's seen as undersized in the NBA, considering how tall some guys are.

In Edwards case, the NBA might have more physical specimens to play in the NFL. A guy like Edwards is 6'6 and has over a 40-inch vertical jump. Still, there's a physicality discrepancy that many NFL players revert back to. Even George Kittle said how playing every Sunday is like getting into a car crash.

For the Rams wideout, it might be easier to head to the NBA. Regardless, there's a high level of skill basketball players have. The best players can do just about everything. Dribble with both hands, finish at the basket with both hands, play intense defense, elite ball-handling, and the list goes on.

As of now, Nacua in the NBA will be a fun thought. If he appears for another celebrity all-star game and shows out, the conversation could arise once again.