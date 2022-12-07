By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Newly acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield may be prepared to take the field on Thursday night for the Los Angeles Rams.

Mayfield, who was recently released by the Carolina Panthers, was picked up off waivers by the Rams. Now, with a Thursday night matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, Mayfield may be ready to play.

On Wednesday, Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked about the likelihood of Baker Mayfield taking the field on Thursday. His answer hinted that it is a real possibility.

Via ESPN NFL Nation reporter Sarah Barshop:

“Sean McVay said he leans toward Baker Mayfield being active against the Raiders tomorrow night. McVay said it would be an unprecedented turnaround for Mayfield to play, but he has no doubt the QB could do it.”

Even with just arriving on the team, McVay seems confident that Baker Mayfield could take the field in some sort of capacity. His being active points to him potentially playing as a real possibility.

The Rams current quarterback situation is less than ideal for the recent Super Bowl champions. Matthew Stafford finds himself on injured reserve, meaning that his season is effectively over. John Wolford is questionable for the matchup. This leaves Bryce Perkins as the only Rams quarterback who has taken the field at all this season.

The duo of Wolford and Perkins have combined for a total of 57 passing attempts this season. They have thrown for 551 yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions on the season.

If Baker Mayfield is ready to take the field, he may be the best option for this Rams team.