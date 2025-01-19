When the final second of the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Los Angeles Rams ticked off the clock at SoFi Stadium, there wasn't too much to feel happy about as fans emptied out into the Inglewood parking lot.

The score was lopsided, with Philadelphia outscoring their foes 37-20. The time of possession was lopsided, too, with Nick Sirianni's team having the ball for seven minutes longer than their foes. And… oh yeah, Saquon Barkley ran for 255 yards on 26 carries, which has been the storyline heading into the divisional round of the playoffs.

Is it rough to hear about how well the Eagles played last time around for Rams fans hoping to watch their favorite team go on an improbable playoff run back to the Super Bowl? Most certainly so, but as Sean McVay noted in his final media session before Week 20, the Rams have grown a lot, too, especially on the defensive line, where their young collection of largely first and second-year players have really come into their own as rushers. While only time will tell how that impacted the Rams' efforts in Week 20, it's clear the Eagles are facing off against a difference pass rush than they experienced earlier this year.

“I think there’s been a sense of urgency. Like I’ve talked about all week, I think humbling experiences with the right kinds of people can really provide the truest growth opportunities. Tremendous credit to [Defensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator] Giff Smith, [Assistant Defensive Line Coach] AC Carter and [Outside Linebackers Coach] Joe Coniglio. When you just look at what we could’ve done better, first and foremost starting out with myself and us as coaches, let’s put guys in the right spots and then play the techniques and the fundamentals,” McVay told reporters.

“Let's also respect why they are as good as they are and what's going to be required for us to be able to compete at the highest of levels. I think there’s been an intentionality with practice, the approach and the preparation and then ultimately, when we've a chance to compete in these games. It's all about how we play. That game doesn't have anything to do with now. What's going to take place on Sunday at 3:00 PM. We're looking forward to the challenge, and I’ve been really proud of the growth from that group.”

When the Rams decided to re-pair up Jared Verse and Braden Fiske out of Florida State with Byron Young and Kobie Turner in the pursuit of replacing Aaron Donald, it was anyone's guess if it would work. While technically, the jury is still out on that one, as this is only the team's first year under defensive coordinator Chris Shula, if the Rams can keep their rushing ways going against the Eagles in the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL Playoffs, it will only highlight how car the team has come, as Jeff Soutland's offensive line is no joke.