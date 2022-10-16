The major change the Rams are pushing for after controversial Grady Jarrett, Chris Jones penalties

Week 5 of the 2022 season wasn’t a good one for the NFL’s roughing the passer rule. Grady Jarrett of the Atlanta Falcons and Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs saw themselves be the victims of a pair of egregious roughing the passer calls that spawned outrage from fans and players of the game. It has pushed the Los Angeles Rams to propose a change that would prevent similar calls from being made.

The Rams have decided to resubmit a rule change proposal that would make all personal fouls, including roughing the passer, reviewable by replay for officials during the game. The Rams made this proposal this past offseason, but it was quickly shot down. Now that the league is upset about these horrible calls, the rule change may actually have some momentum moving forward.

“The Los Angeles Rams plan to resubmit a rule change proposal to the NFL’s competition committee that would make all personal fouls reviewable, including roughing the passer, sources told ESPN. The roughing the passer rule has come under intense scrutiny after two controversial plays in Week 5 drew unnecessary roughness penalties — one on Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett and one on Kansas City’s Chris Jones.” – Adam Schefter, ESPN

This rule change would hopefully prevent calls like the ones made last week from being made again, as they very nearly impacted the outcome of the game. The last thing you want, regardless of the sport, is to see referees making calls that influence the outcome of these contests.

The Rams are hoping that the recent outcry regarding this pair of calls will help their rule change get some momentum. While changes aren’t imminent, the issue will be discussed at the upcoming owners meeting on Tuesday. Either way, it looks like changes are coming for the roughing the passer rule, and it will be interesting to see whether the calls begin to change as soon as this weekend.