The Los Angeles Rams were able to take down the New Orleans Saints in Week 13, and Cooper Kupp made history, setting the NFL record for most receptions in his first 100 games, surpassing Keenan Allen. Kupp wasn't recognized for the record after the game, and head coach Sean McVay noted that he was disappointed that he didn't give the wide receiver a proper celebration.

“He's a special player,” McVay said. “He's a more special person. His work ethic, everything that he's about is the right kind of stuff, and really happy for him and really disappointed that I didn't get a chance to recognize that in real time.”

Kupp has been one of the more consistent receivers in the league over the past few seasons when healthy, and 2021 was probably when he was at his peak. He won the receiving triple crown that year with 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns while being named the MVP of Super Bowl LVI.

After the game, Kupp gave credit to the team for his success and being able to set the record.

“It's a cool thing to have been a part of an organization that's put me in positions to go do that,” Kupp said.

Cooper Kupp sets NFL records for receptions in 100 games

Cooper Kupp continued to praise the team after their game against the Saints for what he's been able to do in his career.

“At the end of the day, we're all asked just to do your job, whatever that is that you're asked,” Kupp said. “Sometimes it's like today, and it's putting the neck roll on and blocking for Kyren and doing whatever you can in that regard. And throughout my career I've been asked to do a lot of different stuff, and I'm glad to be a part of an organization that that is a possibility. You got to be able to play around a lot of really good football players, part of a lot of good coaches, and I'm just thankful for the people I've been able to play this game with.”

Kupp has been one of Matthew Stafford's favorite targets since being in Los Angeles, and they've had success when they're both on the field together. Adding Puka Nacua has also taken the pressure off Kupp, and now the Rams have a dangerous receiver tandem that can go off at any time.

As the the season comes down to finals few weeks, the Rams are going to need Kupp to be at his best as they try to win the division and get into the playoffs.