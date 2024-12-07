When the Los Angeles Rams successfully secured the rights to former first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes off of waivers from the Washington Commanders, it felt like a risk worth taking.

Sure, Forbes hasn't done much of anything in 2024, being effectively benched under new head coach Dan Quinn, but he was just drafted 16th overall last spring for a reason, as his athleticism, savvy, and ball skills were pretty high demand coming out of Mississippi State. Give him some time to get acclimated to the Rams' scheme, some snaps on special teams to get his proverbial legs under him, and who knows, LA could be an injury away from playing the second-year pro some major snaps down the stretch.

On paper, that's a pretty sound strategy, but will Week 14 be the beginning of the Forbes experiences in LA? Well, McVay was asked that question on Friday during his media session and ultimately threw water on it, at least for now, as there just hasn't been enough time to get him up to speed.

“They won't… not this week,” McVay told reporters. “Forbes will continue to just take it a day at a time. I know he and [Assistant Head Coach and Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey [Pleasant] have been able to spend some good time together. He's looked really good in some of these practice settings. You can see his movement, and he is getting up to speed with some of the things that we're asking.”

Standing 6-foot, 180 pounds with long arms and 4.35 speed, Forbes has appeared in 20 games with seven starts as a pro, including six games with one start in 2024. Though his game isn't for every scheme, as his lack of size made him fall out of favor in Washington under Quinn, who knows, maybe he will fare better in LA, as defensive coordinator Chris Shula is very excited to bring him to town.

Chris Shula is excited to bring Emmanuel Forbes to the Rams

Discussing Forbes' fit on the team during his Week 14 media session, Shula noted that he's been a fan of the Mississippi State product's game since his time in college, as he, Aubrey Pleasant, and then DC Raheem Morris all enjoyed his tape against SEC talent.

“He looked good. He looked comfortable. We loved him coming out. I was coaching linebackers when he was coming out. I remember [Pass Game Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach] Aubrey [Pleasant] and [Atlanta Falcons Head Coach/Former Rams Defensive Coordinator] Raheem [Morris] watching his tape, and they loved him in the SEC,” Shula told reporters. “He had a ton of ball production and you see how smooth he is catching the ball. You see how comfortable he is out there. We definitely have some of the best DB coaches when it comes to developing talent and developing those guys. He’s in great hands with Aubrey, so we’re really excited to see him continue to grow.”

Say what you will about Forbes' tape in Washington or what position he would be best served playing in Los Angeles, be that perimeter cornerback or on the interior, it's clear the Rams didn't just claim the collegiate Bulldog to keep him away from another NFC West team but to instead make him part of their team long-term in one role or another.