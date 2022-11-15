Published November 15, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered an injury in the Week 10 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. While initial speculation surrounding the severity of the damage was unclear, it seems we now have a more concrete answer. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kupp suffered a high ankle sprain. Schefter cites a source familiar with the situation that Kupp’s prognosis “doesn’t sound good,” indicating that the former Pro Bowler is slated to miss a decent amount of time.

This is devastating news for the defending Super Bowl champions, undergoing a title hangover and struggling with a 3-6 record in 2022 at the bottom of the NFC West. Kupp was named the Super Bowl MVP last year, in addition to being honored as the 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, finishing last year’s campaign with 1,947 receiving yards, the second-highest single-season total in NFL history to former Detroit Lions receiver Calvin Johnson’s 1,964 in 2012.

Kupp is a vital part of this offense, and without him, any semblance of hope quarterback Matthew Stafford and company had for a title defense is circling the drain. According to Pro Football Reference, Kupp ranks second in the NFL in receptions (75), fifth in receiving yards (812), and tied for third in touchdowns (five) in the 2022 season.

How will the Los Angeles Rams recover from such a massive loss to their offense? Will Cooper Kupp return for any remaining stretch of the 2022 season? Only time will tell, but this is a piece of genuinely devastating news for this franchise.