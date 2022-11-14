Published November 14, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly dodged a bullet on Cooper Kupp’s ankle injury, per Ian Rapoport. However, Kupp is expected to still “miss some time.”

“He is having more tests today to determine just how serious and significant it is,” Rapoport said. “It seemed like the Los Angeles Rams did not have the worst case scenario for Cooper Kupp. No break it seems like which is probably good news.”

Rapoport then explained how it initially looked like a fracture. Fortunately, he added that is not the case in this situation. But it is not all good news for LA.

“But still expected to miss some time,” Rapoport continued. “And the worry is that it is some sort of a high ankle sprain. We will see how severe that is… Cooper Kupp is likely going to miss the coming games.”

There is no definitive timetable on Kupp at this juncture. But the Rams are expecting to know more later in the day. They are hopeful that he will not have to miss an extended period of time. LA’s playoff chances are already slim given their 3-6 record. And without Cooper Kupp, they may as well begin gearing up for next season.

Rams coach Sean McVay shared his initial thoughts on Kupp’s ankle injury after LA’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

“It didn’t look good, it didn’t sound good…we’ll obviously have further updates later on.”

For now, all the Rams can do is hope for the best. We will provide updates on Cooper Kupp’s ankle injury as they are made available.