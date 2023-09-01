How close are the Los Angeles Rams to reaching the heights they saw in 2021?

Los Angeles started the 2022 season with a 2-1 record with wins over the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals, but fell to 5-12 by the end of the regular season.

The Rams released their initial 2023 roster on Tuesday. A total of 10 defensive backs, three inside linebackers, five outside linebackers and seven defensive linemen made up the options on defense on the initial roster. They were joined by 10 offensive linemen, four tight ends, six wide receivers, four running backs and two quarterbacks. All 14 drafted rookies made the roster, according to a Tuesday article from Los Angeles Rams Radio Announcer J.B. Long.

What are some bold predictions for the Rams' 2023 season?

4. Matthew Stafford will record at least 3,500 passing yards

Stafford ended last season with a total of 2,087 passing yards in nine games played. The former Pro-Bowler has thrown for 4,000 yards or more in all but five of his 14 seasons between the Rams and the Detroit Lions.

Wide receivers Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell were all listed on the Rams' initial roster. Kupp, a one-time All-Pro selection and Super Bowl champion, led Los Angeles with 812 receiving yards in 2022. Tight end Tyler Higbee took second place on the roster with 620. Higbee, along with tight ends Brycen Hopkins, Hunter Long and Davis Allen, were all listed on the team's initial roster.

Kupp was listed as day-to-day after suffering a setback during his recovery from a hamstring injury. Long was placed on the active/PUP list to begin training camp, but was removed from the list on Saturday.

3. Cam Akers will rush for at least 900 yards

Akers finished the Rams' 2022 campaign with 786 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 188 carries. The former Florida State running back broke the 100-rushing-yard mark three times last season. He recorded as many as 123 yards during a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in January, adding on 10 receiving yards as the Chargers took a 31-10 victory in SoFi Stadium.

Running backs Kyren Williams, Ronnie Rivers and Zach Evans took spots behind Akers on the Rams' unofficial depth chart. Williams and Rivers will enter their second seasons with LA. Evans, a sixth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, averaged 6.5 yards per carry on his way to nearly earning 1,000 rushing yards during his lone season with Ole Miss.

If Akers can solidify himself as the team's starter and continue to improve in Year 4, he may break the 900-rushing-yard mark after falling just above 100 yards short in 2022.

2. Puka Nacua will earn the third-most receiving yards on the Rams

Nacua was selected with the 177th pick in this year's NFL draft. The former Washington Husky led BYU in receiving yards in 2021 and 2022. He earned 34 receiving yards and one touchdown during a 34-17 loss to the Chargers in the preseason.

Rams head coach Sean McVay had high praise for the 22-year-old receiver in August.

“You can see he's physical, tough, no fear,” McVay said, via Rams Senior Staff Writer Stu Jackson. “He's a guy that has great, aggressive hands. He's doing a great job. I'm a huge fan of him.”

If Nacua can work well with Stafford and alongside the team's other receivers, he may have the opportunity to take a top-three spot on the Rams' receiving corps in total receiving yards in 2023.

1. The Rams will end with a record of 7-10

The Rams will start the season with games against the San Francisco 49ers, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles in Weeks 2, 3 and 5, respectively. All three teams took top-5 spots on the NFL's preseason power rankings. They will face the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, and Cleveland Browns out of their Week 10 bye week before taking on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14. They will cap off their 2023 regular-season run with a second matchup against the Niners.

The Rams went 0-2 against San Francisco and 1-1 against the Cardinals in the 2022 regular season. If they can overcome a tough start to their 2023 campaign, the Rams may be able to end the 2023 season with at least seven wins.