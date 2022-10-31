The Los Angeles Rams’ title defense campaign has not looked good, to say the least. After their Week 8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, they have fallen to 3-4 for the season. It’s not a complete implosion, but the last few games have not looked encouraging. This is not the same team that won it all last year.

Because of that, the Rams have been pretty active on the trade market ahead of the deadline. One of the names linked to them is Carolina Panthers pass-rusher Brian Burns. It would certainly be a good move for LA… but as detailed by Peter King, there’s a couple of things hindering this trade.

“But this isn’t like a year ago, when the Rams thought they were on a Super Bowl run and could overpay—sort of make a short-term-rental “baseball” trade for Von Miller. I can’t see them trading two first-round picks, or maybe a first- and a second-, for Carolina’s Burns without getting a contract done for the 24-year-old first.”

The Rams were in a much better spot heading into the NFL trade deadline last season. That’s partly the reason why they were emboldened to trade for Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. last year. This time around, LA is not in a position to immediately capitalize on momentum.

Still, it’s still possible that the Rams swing a trade for Brian Burns in some way. They’ve thrown so many resources into this Super Bowl run in the off-season. Trading for the promising pass-rusher might be the key for them to return back to title contention this year.