Rams trade deadline wish list includes Von Miller replacement

The Los Angeles Rams are currently looking at potential trade deadline acquisitions. The Rams are just 3-3 on the season and have struggled to find any form of consistency. They could use help at the deadline, and they are reportedly looking for a Von Miller replacement, per Sports Illustrated.

Carolina Panthers’ defensive end Brian Burns has been mentioned as a candidate for the Rams. Burns is expected to be available and would profile as a quality acquisition for Los Angeles.

“The Rams have been looking for a pass rusher to replace the production they lost with Von Miller’s departure, have first-rounders in 2024 and ’25, and already made a substantial offer for Burns,” Albert Breer wrote in a recent Sports Illustrated article.

Brian Burns has been one of the more underrated defenders in the NFL over the past few years. Burns has recorded exactly 9 sacks in each of the past two seasons, and has already posted 5 sacks so far in 2022. Burns also has 29 total tackles on the season.

It should be noted that some people around the NFL world were questioning whether the Rams would even buy ahead of the trade deadline given their mediocre 2022 performance. But recent reports suggest that the Rams will indeed attempt to land talent.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Rams still feature plenty of talent on the roster. If they can land someone like Brian Burns, LA will be in line for another deep postseason run.

We will provide updates on the Rams’ trade deadline activity as they are made available.