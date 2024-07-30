The 2023 NFL season was a big rebound for the Los Angeles Rams. A year after an abysmal 5-12 campaign, the Rams fought their way back into the postseason. They gave the Detroit Lions all they could handle before falling by a final score of 24-23. They will look to keep the positive momentum going this year. But first, the Rams have some training camp battles to sort out before the 2024 NFL season gets underway. Two of those battles are at the tight end and kicker positions.

Who will be the Rams' starting tight end?

Tyler Higbee has held down the Rams' starting tight end spot for the last few years. Unfortunately, that may not continue to be the case this year. Higbee tore his ACL in Los Angeles' Wild Card loss to the Lions in early January. He will begin training camp on the PUP list and seems likely to miss the beginning of the Rams' 2024 season.

But, they do have a few players who can fill in for him in the meantime. One of those players is Colby Parkinson. The Rams signed Parkinson to a three year deal worth about $22.5 million. $15 million of that is guaranteed.

Parkinson hasn't been utilized much as a receiver so far during his four-year NFL career. He has just 57 receptions for 618 yards and four touchdowns total during that span. Part of that is because the Seattle Seahawks, his former team, have had multiple tight ends worth playing during his tenure there. But the lack of a big receiving role and his prowess as a blocker should point towards the role he will play here.

Parkinson is a great blocker, however, and is a big body to target in the red zone. That, along with his experience, should give him an edge in this tight end training battle for the Rams to begin the year as their primary tight end. But Davis Allen can put a wrench in those plans. Allen was a fifth-round pick by the Rams last year out of Clemson. He didn't play a lot but did have a game where he had 50 yards and a score.

For reference, Parkinson has never done that in four years in the NFL. This competition could go in any direction. Where it goes will be determined in camp.

A new kicker in town

One area the Rams have largely struggled is in the kicking department. Ever since Greg Zuerlein left the team, that position has been a sore spot for them. The Rams have had four different kickers since Zuerlein's departure in 2020. Matt Gay, Sam Sloman, Brett Maher, and Lucas Havrisik all had their chances, but neither could really find their footing in Los Angeles.

The Rams hope that changes with Joshua Karty. They drafted Karty out of Stanford University in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Karty was as reliable as a kicker could be during his time in Palo Alto. He didn't miss a single field goal attempt in 2022 and has made 41 of his 45 tries since then. Karty also has a missile for a leg. He has conversions of 61 and 56 yards over the last two years.

Karty isn't afraid of big moments either. He drilled a game-wining kick in double overtime last year in Stanford's ferocious comeback win over the Colorado Buffaloes. Karty should be looked at as the front-runner to win this kicker battle for the Rams in training camp before the 2024 NFL season kicks off.

However, Tanner Brown is no one to scoff at. He went 39 of 44 on his field goal attempts during his two years as a kicker in college. Before that, he was a punter. That versatility has allowed him to hang around with the Rams on their practice squad but also makes him a threat to win this job.

Karty is the favorite here, but he'll have to earn it. Whether or not he does will be determined as the days go by in training camp before the 2024 NFL season kicks off.