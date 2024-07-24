The Los Angeles Rams defied expectations in 2023. Following the retirement of legend Aaron Donald, many predicted a significant regression. Instead, under the guidance of head coach Sean McVay, the Rams surprised everyone by not only making the playoffs but exceeding expectations. Now, with a revamped secondary and a continued focus on offensive firepower, the Rams have their sights set on dethroning the San Francisco 49ers and winning the NFC West. However, amidst the established stars like Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford, one unheralded name could hold the key to the Rams' 2024 success. That guy could be sophomore offensive lineman Steve Avila.

The Rams So Far

Sean McVay is known for his candidness. He hasn't shied away from discussing the challenges he faced during the 2022 season. Following their Super Bowl victory, the Rams struggled mightily, finishing with a 5-12 record. Last offseason, there were strong indications that McVay was considering stepping away from the team. That could be either due to burnout or a desire to avoid what appeared to be a looming rebuild.

However, McVay quickly decided to return. In addition, he excelled in coaching a team that entered the season with numerous uncertainties. His exceptional coaching skills managed to mask many of the team’s deficiencies. Sure, the Rams endured a rough 2022. That said, such down years could become rare if McVay remains rejuvenated and committed.

Things to Fix

The retirement of Aaron Donald significantly impacts the Rams' defense. That side of the depth chart necessitates a major overhaul. In response, the Rams dedicated four of their first six draft picks to bolstering their defensive line. They selected defensive end Jared Verse in the first round and aggressively traded up in the second round to acquire defensive tackle Braden Fiske In the process, they parted with a 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick to move from No. 52 to No. 39. That was certainly a substantial overpayment by most standards. However, the Rams have historically prioritized immediate needs over draft pick value. Additionally, the selection of running back Blake Corum in the third round was intriguing. His stellar performance at Michigan has already endeared him to the Rams.

In free agency, the Rams focused on strengthening their offensive line. They signed guard Jonah Jackson to a three-year, $51 million contract from the Lions and extended guard Kevin Dotson with a three-year, $48 million deal. The Rams also added seasoned players like tight end Colby Parkinson, cornerbacks Darious Williams and Tre'Davious White, and safety Kamren Curl. They swapped backup quarterbacks. The Rams brought in Jimmy Garoppolo and allowed Carson Wentz to depart. Despite the significant loss of Donald, the rest of the offseason moves have positioned the Rams to be competitive once more.

Here we'll look at three underrated Los Angeles Rams players who could break out in the 2024 NFL season.

Steve Avila, OL

The Rams’ top two picks — Verse and Fiske — will be under intense scrutiny during their first training camps as they aim to fill the massive void left by Donald’s departure. However, on the offensive side of the trenches, one of the team's promising young players, Steve Avila, is also gearing up for a crucial training period.

After a commendable rookie season at left guard, Avila is set to transition to center. This follows the Rams’ acquisition of Jonah Jackson. At TCU, Avila logged more snaps at center (1,076) than at left guard (1,010), but making such a position switch in only his second year in the NFL presents its own set of challenges.

A key storyline to watch during the Rams' training camp will be Avila's chemistry with quarterback Matthew Stafford and his snap accuracy. Any issues in these areas could spell trouble for the Rams' lofty ambitions this season.

All-Pro Caliber?

Avila had an outstanding rookie season at left guard. Now, he will move inside to center. The competition at this position is tough, featuring stars like Frank Ragnow and Creed Humphrey, but Avila has a real shot at earning recognition if he continues his upward trajectory.

Known for his aggressive playing style, Avila is expected to become a mainstay in the middle of the Rams’ offensive line for years to come. Offensive linemen often go unnoticed. However, with Avila settling in at center and building on his impressive rookie season, there is plenty of excitement about his potential impact in LA.

Looking Ahead

As the Rams navigate the challenges and opportunities of the upcoming season, the pressure will be on every member of the team to perform at their best. However, the fate of the Rams’ 2024 season might rest heavily on the shoulders of Steve Avila. If he can successfully transition to center and anchor the offensive line, he could be the catalyst for a remarkable turnaround. His growth and performance will be pivotal. It's not just for the Rams' offensive success, but for the entire team's championship aspirations. The journey ahead is filled with potential, and Avila's contribution could very well be the difference between another disappointing season and a triumphant return to NFL glory.