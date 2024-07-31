The Los Angeles Rams are entering a crucial 2024 season. Aaron Donald is gone, and the Rams have a handful of their veteran leaders (namely Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp) on the last year before potential outs on their contracts. LA needs to make it back to the playoffs in 2024, otherwise they may run out of time and decide to move on from these players. Unfortunately, one of Matthew Stafford's new offensive lineman may be dealing with an injury.

According to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, Rams guard Jonah Jackson left practice yesterday with an athletic trainer. When asked about the situation, Rams head coach Sean McVay said “I'm not sure.”

The Rams signed Jonah Jackson to a three-year, $51 million contract during free agency. Jackson spent the first four years of his career with the Detroit Lions. In fact, Jackson had one year of overlap with Stafford during the 2020 season.

Los Angeles brought in Jackson and free agent Kevin Dotson to shore up the interior of the Rams offensive line. Now we have to wait for an update on Jackson before becoming worried.

This news came shortly after Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson reportedly tweaked his ankle during a training camp practice. Sean McVay thinks Alaric Jackson will be fine, but it is still concerning to see injuries pile up for Stafford's blindside protectors.

Does Matthew Stafford's revised contract cast doubt on his future with the Rams?

The Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford recently agreed to new terms on his contract. It does not add new years onto the deal, but rather rearranges and adds new money to the contract.

Previously, Stafford was due $31 million in 2024 with $15 million guaranteed in 2025 and zero guarantees in 2026.

Under the new terms, Stafford has a $12.5 million signing bonus and a $23.5 million guaranteed salary for 2024. He'll also make $4 million guaranteed on a March roster bonus. As Tom Pelissero reports on X, formerly Twitter, “effectively, it's a one-year, $40 million deal.”

Here's where it gets concerning. Stafford has given up all 2025 guarantees, which leaves a ton of room for doubt about his future with the team. Pelissero added the following note relating to this portion of the contract: “Translation: Play this season and then all sides reassess.”

This naturally begs the question: under what conditions would Stafford agree to stay with the Rams past 2024? Similarly, what conditions would cause the Rams to choose to move on from Stafford?

Stafford is 36 years old, so he definitely has some good football left in him. That being said, the Rams may be looking to move on from him and some of the other veterans on the roster within the next couple of seasons.

It will be interesting to track this story throughout the 2024 NFL season.