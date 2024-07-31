Los Angeles Rams fans hoping for further clarity about QB Matthew Stafford's future with the team might not get what they want after the news of his contract adjustment emerged. Stafford had been due a hefty payday of $31 million this season thanks to the four-year, $160-million deal he inked with the Rams in 2022. With only three years left on this contract, Stafford was only guaranteed $15 million out of his $27 million salary for 2025 and zero of his $26 million salary in 2026.

Matthew Stafford's contract and future with Rams

According to the new contract terms, the star quarterback has a $12.5 million signing bonus, a $23.5 million salary guaranteed for 2024, and another $4 million guaranteed March roster bonus, as reported by Tom Pelissero on X (formerly Twitter). “Effectively, it's a one-year, $40 million deal,” Pelissero said.

Moreover, his report also said Stafford had given up his 2025 guarantees, which leaves a sizable room for doubt whether he remains with the Rams after the 2024 campaign. Clarifying what these adjustments mean for Stafford, Pelissero added, “Translation: Play this season and then all sides reassess.”

Perhaps the Rams' record this season would directly influence the two parties' mutual decision to stick the course or ultimately part ways.

Still, Matthew Stafford reported to training camp Tuesday after signing his revised contract. Head coach Sean McVay was quick to stress that the revisions did not translate to an extension, although both sides enjoyed a productive dialogue.

According to McVay, their conversations involved “finding a solution that really suits our team, but also accommodates some of the things that represent Matthew's worth for us.” He also expressed confidence in the results of their negotiations. “We feel like we were able to do that,” McVay said. “And that was always the goal in mind and that's where we're at and we're excited about that.”

Stafford's contract negotiations

The contract conversations between Matthew Stafford and the Rams began in April when a report came out that the quarterback wanted additional guaranteed money on his contract. Afterward, both sides went to the table to work things out.

While figuring out mutually beneficial solutions, McVay said the organization wanted to make sure that Stafford “feels appreciated and he knows how much we love him and want him to lead the way.” Throughout the team's offseason program, Stafford did not field questions regarding his contract situation but expressed willingness to put it behind him and focus on the game.

In 2023, the star quarterback had suffered a spinal cord contusion and spent time under the NFL concussion protocol, which limited him to nine games. Last season, Stafford became a finalist for the Associated Press Comeback Player after throwing for 3,965 yards, scoring 24 touchdowns, and notching 11 interceptions in 15 games.

Matthew Stafford also led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory in 2022.