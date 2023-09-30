An inter-conference clash is guaranteed to have plenty of eyes glued to their televisions as the Los Angeles Rams square off with the Indianapolis Colts. It's time to check out our NFL odds series where our Rams-Colts prediction and pick will be revealed.

On Monday Night Football, it was the Rams that couldn't get out of their own way and ended up shooting themselves in the foot far too often. The end result? A narrow 19-16 loss in a Super Bowl LVI rematch to the Bengals. As it stands, LA holds a 1-2 record and are more than eager to get back to the .500 mark with a win at Indianapolis.

On the other side of things, the Colts feel pretty good about where they currently stack up as they are the sole leaders for first place in the AFC South. With back-to-back wins coming against the Texans and more impressively the Ravens, can the Colts prove that they should be taken more seriously by the rest of the league?

Here are the Rams-Colts NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Rams-Colts Odds

Los Angeles Rams: +1 (-115)

Indianapolis Colts: -1 (-105)

Over: 45.5 (-115)

Under: 45.5 (-105)

How to Watch Rams vs. Colts Week 4

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 1:00 ET/10:00 PT

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

Already missing top wideout Cooper Kupp, the Rams were outmanned and outworked by the Bengals last Monday. At the end of the night, it was LA that amassed only 292 total yards and also lost the turnover battle. Simply put, this offense is a shell of what it used to be when they took home the Lombardi Trophy in 2021, and a well-balanced attack in the passing and running game will need to take place against a respectable Colts defense.

Most importantly, but the Colts love to run the football, and this Rams defense needs to be up to the challenge to combat their physicality up front. So far, the Rams haven't faced off with any run-heavy teams yet during the first few weeks of their scheduled slate, so it may be an adjustment in the early stages of Sunday's game to stop the run little by little.

Overall, a fast start to this game will also suffice, as even though the Rams were the first to score against the Bengals, they quickly squandered that lead and did not have enough in the tank to stage a comeback. If the Rams come out flat, then it could be game over before you can even blink.

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread

Fresh out of the protocol, it appears that rookie field general Anthony Richardson is finally ready to return to the starting lineup. Although backup QB Gardner Minshew did one heck of a job in relief, “AR-15” as he is so popular coined provides an extra dimension with his dual-threat playing style that makes life extremely hard for opposing defenses. At full health, Richardson is proving to be headed in the right direction during his first year as an NFL quarterback and him popping off with his arm and feet will be a big reason why the Colts cover the spread on Sunday.

Like previously mentioned, the Colts are very stout in the trenches and no individual has benefitted more from that than running back Zach Moss. In the wake of star halfback Jonathan Taylor's absence, Moss has taken advantage of his opportunities with 210 yards in his previous two games combined. If this Colts' offensive line continues to create running lanes for this bruising runner, then Moss may have a field day with the rock in his hands.

All in all, Indianapolis excels at stopping the run, but have given up far too many yards through the air in the first three games of the 2023 season. So far, the Colts surrender 275 yards per game to opposing quarterbacks and must stiffen up their pass defense against a savvy veteran like Matthew Stafford who will slice and dice them until there is no tomorrow. By getting pressure on Stafford whether it's through four-man or blitz packages, this should take a load off the secondary so they don't have to be exposed more often than not.

Final Rams-Colts Prediction & Pick

Both teams are fringe postseason teams on paper, and each squad would benefit greatly by putting a triumphant victory in the win column. All things considered, the Rams have Super Bowl-winning experience with Stafford and head coach Sean McVay, and it is hard to imagine them playing as poorly as they did against the Bengals a week ago.

Final Rams-Colts Prediction & Pick: Rams +1 (-115)