We've got the Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles Divisional Round Results according to EA Sports Madden NFL 25. The NFL playoffs enters its second round this weekend, with only eight teams left fighting to win the Lombardi Trophy. The two teams already played earlier this year, with Saquon Barkley having a career day against L.A.'s defense. But times have changed, and the Rams seek revenge en route to another SB appearance. So, who's going to the next round?

Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles Results According to Madden 25

According to Madden 25, the Philadelphia Eagles will beat the Los Angeles Rams 33-21 and advance to the NFC Championship game. Just like their first matchup back in Week 12, L.A. had no way of stopping HB Saquon Barkley, who earned over 180 total yards in the win. The Rams kept it close until the end of the third quarter, until a 42 Yd touchdown reception from Jahan Dotson made things 26-14.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LAR 0 7 7 7 21 PHI 7 10 9 7 33

Philadelphia put things even further out of reach for L.A. when Jalen Hurts scrambled into the end zone for six yards. With a 33-14 lead with less than 10 minutes left, the game was already decided. The Rams did score a garbage time touchdown in a last-ditch effort to come back. However, there simply wasn't enough time left to make history happen.

The Rams hurt themselves too after Matt Stafford threw an interception to LB Oren Burks during the two-minute warning of the first half. L.A. was driving down the field well, with a chance to make it 17-14 at half. That interception arguably lost the Rams the chance to keep things close.

With the win, the Eagles advance to the NFC Championship game, where they'll play either the Detroit Lions, or their divisional rival – the Commanders. Both teams boast powerful offenses, which should make this semi-final an exciting one. The winner of that game heads to the Super Bowl in hopes to win a Lombardi trophy.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

PHI – E.J. Jenkins 4 Yd pass from Jalen Hurts (Jake Elliott kick), 4:14 (PHI 7-0)

Second Quarter:

PHI – Saquon Barkley, 2 Yd run (Jake Elliott kick), 13:27 (PHI 14-0)

LAR – Tyler Higbee 7 Yd pass from Matthew Stafford (Joshua Harty kick), 10:45 (PHI 14-7)

PHI – Jake Elliott, 23 Yd FG, 6:59 (PHI 17-7)

Third Quarter:

LAR – Tyler Higbee 4 yd Pass from Matthew Stafford (Joshua Harty kick), 10:40 (PHI 17-14)

PHI – Jake Elliott, 19 Yd FG, 6:29 (PHI 20-14)

PHI – Jahan Dotson 42 Yd pass from Jalen Hurts (two-point conversion failed), 2:42 (PHI 26-14)

Fourth Quarter:

PHI – Jalen Hurts 6 Yd run (Jake Elliott kick), 9:42 (PHI 33-14)

LAR – Demarcus Robinson 17 Yd pass from Matthew Stafford (Joshua Harty kick), 4:01 (PHI 33-21)

Overall, that wraps up our Rams vs. Eagles Divisional Round Results according to Madden 25. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Nevertheless, we still want to improve these sims.

Overall, feel free to check out our results from previous simulations. Overall, Madden 25 went has gone 191-87 since Week 1 of the Regular Season (including playoffs). During the Wild Card Round, Madden 25 correctly predicted four out of six matchups. We look forward to seeing how it will perform in the playoffs.

