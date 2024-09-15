Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle injury against the Arizona Cardinals, and is doubtful to return to the game, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

With the Rams trailing the Cardinals 34-3 in the third quarter, it would seem wise for the Rams to hold Cooper Kupp out for the rest of the game, regardless of if he is healthy enough to play or not.

If this injury is significant for future games, this would be a rough blow for the Rams after they just placed wide receiver Puka Nacua on injured reserve as well, and he will miss at least three more games after this.

The Rams are on track to fall to 0-2 in a blowout loss to the Cardinals after a disappointing overtime loss to the Detroit Lions on the road in Week 1. A big strength of the Rams was supposed to be the passing offense led by Puka Nacua and Kupp. Despite the loss to the Lions last week, Kupp put up great numbers after Nacua went out. Hopefully, Kupp's injury is not a long-term one. If it is, Kyren Williams and the Rams' running game will have to carry more of the load.

Rams' outlook amid Cooper Kupp injury

It will not get any easier for the Rams, as they are going to take on the San Francisco 49ers next week. Not having Kupp for that game would be a huge blow.

Los Angeles came out of a 3-6 hole to make the playoffs last season, so it would not be impossible for them to rebound, but it would be rough to start off 0-3, as the list of teams to make the playoffs after starting the season with that record is small.

It will be worth monitoring the comments from the Rams after the game to get a feeling of the severity of the injury.