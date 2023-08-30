The Texas Rangers are going for the sweep over the New York Mets Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rangers-Mets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rangers have won the first two games of the series, but both have been low scoring. In the two games, Texas is batting .242 with just one home run, and five doubles. Corey Seager and Nathaniel Lowe are a combined 6-15 in the series. Lowe has two RBI to lead the team in that category. On the mound, the Rangers have a 2.00 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, and 12.0 K/9 in the two games plated. Jon Gray and Andrew Heaney have combined for 16 strikeouts, two walks, and just nine hits allowed in 11 1/3 innings pitched. Jose Leclerc and Aroldis Chapman have both earned a save in the two games.

The Mets are batting just .175 in the two games. They have only 11 hits, but three of those have left the park. Brandon Nimmo, D.J Stewart, and Mark Viento have all hit home runs this series. Vientos, Nimmo, and McNeil have two hits each to lead the team. Pitching wise, the Mets have done pretty well. Both pitchers have recorded a quality start, and they have allowed just six earned runs. As a team, the Mets have struck ou 20 batters, and they have walked nine.

Dane Dunning will start for the Rangers while Denyi Reyes takes the mound for the Mets.

Here are the Rangers-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Mets Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+105)

New York Mets: +1.5 (-126)

Over: 9.5 (-102)

Under: 9.5 (-120)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Mets

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, SportsNet New York

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers have been playing better baseball, and they are finally back in first place in the AL West division. Dane Dunning is the pitcher to help them complete the sweep. He is having a great season for the Rangers, and is actually pretty good on the road. When he pitches away from Texas, he has a 3.33 ERA, his K/9 is up, opponents hit just .246 off him, and just three of his 14 home runs allowed have come on the road. The Mets rely on their power, but Dunning does a great job limiting that aspect of his opponent's game. If he keeps it up, the Rangers will cover the spread.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets will need Reyes to pitch as he did to start the season. His last two outing have been very rough, but his first five outings were good. Granted, they were out of the bullpen, but they were all scoreless outings. If Reyes can find a way to be good as a starter, the Mets will be in good shape. As a team, the Mets have been pitching pretty well this series, so Reyes just has to build off that. His two bad outings were against the Atlanta Braves, so we can cut him some slack on that. If he just flushes those and pitches well, the Mets will cover.

Final Rangers-Mets Prediction & Pick

This is a tough decision. The Mets have kept both games close, and the Rangers have hit a lull offensively. However, I am going to stick with the Rangers and take them to cover the spread.

Final Rangers-Mets Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+105), Under 9.5 (-120)