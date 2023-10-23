The Texas Rangers made sure that champagne bottles would not be popping off in the Houston Astros locker room Sunday night, as they came away with a 9-2 victory at Minute Maid Park to force a Game 7 in the 2023 American League Championship Series. And of all people to twist the knife in the Astros in Game 6, it was Adolis Garcia who did just that, as he launched a grand slam in the top of the ninth inning to break the back of Houston.

In doing so, Garcia managed to move just a home run away in the series finale to move into a tie with Juan Gonzalez for an incredible franchise record. For now, Garcia can cherish his feat that was last done by a Rangers player way back in 2011, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“Adolis García has homered in 3 straight games, tying Nelson Cruz in 2011 for the 2nd-longest streak in Rangers postseason history. The only longer streak belongs to Juan González, who homered in all 4 of the Rangers playoff games in 1996.”

Garcia, who hit 39 home runs in the regular season, was actually not having a great night at the plate prior to the ninth inning. His bases-clearing home run was his only hit of Game 6 and came after he had already struck out four times in as many at-bats. So far in the 2023 MLB postseason, Garcia is slashing .277/.306/.617 with five home runs and 15 RBIs across 11 games and 47 at-bats.

The Rangers hope that Garcia will shine again in Game 7 on Monday night.