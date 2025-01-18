Texas Rangers star Adolis Garcia is rehabbing from an injury, and things appear to be going well. Garcia told reporters that he's swinging a bat again after hurting his knee last season, per the Dallas Morning News.

“We’re in very good conditions right now,” Garcia said.

Garcia is a hard-hitting outfielder who played a pivotal role in the team's 2023 run to a World Series championship. His knee injury seemed to really slow him down in 2024. Garcia hit just .224 this past season, with 85 RBIs. That snapped a two-year consecutive streak of batting in at least 100 runs for Texas.

The Rangers have been rumored to possibly part ways with Garcia, but he's staying in Texas for the moment at least.

The Rangers hope to rebound from a disappointing 2024 season

Texas did not have the success of 2023 in the last campaign. The Rangers finished the 2024 season with a 78-84 record, missing the American League playoffs. Texas went under .500 in May, and was never able to get above water after that.

Garcia did post some impressive numbers, considering he was hurt. He hit 25 home runs and was able to appear in 154 games. Garcia joined the team in 2020, after playing for the St. Louis Cardinals. He had his best season in Texas in 2022, with more than 600 at-bats, 151 hits, and a .250 batting average.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy would love to have Garcia hitting at full strength this spring. The outfielder is expected to play a large role in the team's offense, unless Texas decides to move on from him. Garcia is a career .239 hitter with 560 total hits.

Bochy says his mission is to get Texas back to the postseason in 2025.

“I’m still hungry to get back. Yeah, I’m disappointed, just like all of us. That’s why I got back in the game,” Bochy said at the end of the 2024 campaign, per the Associated Press. “That’s what drives me. It’s still there, and that’s where I’m at right now. … We’re working to get this thing back to where we want to be, and that’s getting back to the postseason and winning the championship.”

The manager says he is happy in Texas. The Rangers won their only World Series title in 2023, when they defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“It couldn’t have worked out better,” Bochy added. “We’ve talked about my situation, believe me, and this is where I will end up.”

Rangers fans hope Garcia is part of the solution. Rangers spring training games begin on February 21.