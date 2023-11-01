The Texas Rangers didn't exactly enter Game 4 of the 2023 World Series on the highest of notes despite coming off a 3-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3. The Rangers, despite being in a promising position, will have to continue their pursuit of the franchise's first-ever championship without the services of both Adolis Garcia, the 2023 ALCS MVP, and Max Scherzer, who only recently made his return from a shoulder injury.

Nevertheless, it seems as though the Rangers will be alright even without the catalyst of what has been an incredible offense thus far in this playoff run. Despite not having Garcia, the Rangers exploded for 11 runs, with second baseman Marcus Semien responsible for driving in five of them after struggling for most of the 2023 postseason. In the end, the Rangers held off a late charge from the Diamondbacks to take home an 11-7 victory in Game 4, putting them to within one win away from winning it all.

And in doing so, the Rangers extended their impressive road winning streak this postseason, even reaching historic levels in road proficiency. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Rangers have set the record for most consecutive road wins in playoff history with 10. Moreover, this 10-game win streak away from the friendly confines of Globe Life Field is the longest in franchise history, regular season and postseason combined.

The Rangers have been incredible away from home for the entirety of the 2023 MLB playoffs, winning every single game as they encountered home-field “disadvantage” in every series they've played leading up to the World Series. Texas will now have an opportunity to make 11 straight wins for all the marbles when they play their last road game of the 2023 season tomorrow night.