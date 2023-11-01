Both Adolis Garcia and Max Scherzer are out of the Texas Rangers' World Series roster due to injuries. And ahead of Game 4 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team officially announced their replacements.

Garcia is dealing with an oblique strain after experiencing left side tightness during the eighth inning of Game 3. Rangers GM Chris Young admitted it's not something that is going to recover within the next five to seven days, hence the decision to rule him out for the rest of the World Series.

In Garcia's place, the Rangers are bringing in infielder and outfielder Ezequiel Duran.

As for Scherzer, the star pitcher left Game 2 in the middle of the third inning with back tightness, which he said is not a strain but a spasm. Unfortunately, the 39-year-old didn't show signs of improvement on Tuesday. Young also pointed out that their medical team has “extreme concern in his ability to recover over the next few days that would allow him to pitch in this series.” With that said, they also made the decision to sideline him.

The Rangers GM emphasized that had it been the regular season, both Garcia and Scherzer would have headed to the injured list.

LHP Brock Burke has been tabbed as Scherzer's replacement for the World Series.

It's definitely a massive blow to the Rangers. In particular, Adolis Garcia is a big part of the roster and has been huge for them throughout the 2023 playoffs, recording eight homeruns along with 22 RBIs.

Sure enough, it's now up to Bruce Bochy to navigate the injury woes and for the rest of the team to step up without their two reliable stars. If there is one thing we have learned about Texas throughout the 2023 postseason, though, it's the fact that they do not back down even in the face of adversity.