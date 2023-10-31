Jon Gray was a huge reason for the Texas Rangers coming out with a 3-1 win in Game 3 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, as he came into the game in relief of Max Scherzer, who left the game because of back tightness. Jon Gray last pitched in a postseason game at Chase Field when he started for the Colorado Rockies in the 2017 Wild Card game and gave up four runs in 1.1 innings in a 11-8 loss. This appearance for Gray, in which he pitched three shutout innings, was a revenge game of sorts for him.

“This is like the chance for revenge, right?” Gray said, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “So, to be able to come back here and feel that same energy, the same noise in the same spot, and do a really good job, it's fun.”

Gray said he embraced pitching on the road in an environment where everyone was rooting against him.

“Once you get that first out, you can harness the energy after that, and it becomes fun,” Gray said, via Nightengale. “Especially on the road, you're kind of like the villain. It's fun to play the villain.”

The Rangers won on pitching and Corey Seager's two-run home run in Game 3. Corey Seager has come up with a ton of big hits in this postseason for Texas, with none being bigger than the tying home run in Game 1 off of Paul Sewald. However, the home run in Game 2 proved to be the difference.

In Game 3, the Rangers will turn to Andrew Heaney on the mound against Joe Mantiply for the Diamondbacks.