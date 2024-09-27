Before the Texas Rangers won the World Series in 2023, they endured consecutive losses in 2010 and 2011. The latter was incredibly heartbreaking for several reasons involving multiple games in the series.

Hall of Fame player Adrian Beltre was part of the 2011 team that lost to the St. Louis Cardinals. He reflected on David Freese's crucial Game 6 at-bat in the ninth inning when the Rangers were one out away from winning the first World Series in franchise history.

“It was hard to swallow, that Game 6. I think we all dropped the ball on positioning ourselves defensively in that moment,” Beltre said, per MLB Network Radio. At the same time we had a plan to pitch him. In that moment, it wasn't executed.”

“We knew that he had a hole. Middle-in on a hard fastball. That's how we got him out the whole series.”

The Rangers again blew a lead with one out left in the bottom of the 10th inning. Then of course came David Freese's walk-off home run, sending the series to Game 7. Game 6 of the 2011 World Series will go down as one of the greatest World Series games of all time.

Unfortunately for Beltre and the Rangers, they were on the losing end. Still, the iconic third baseman settling for a plaque in Cooperstown isn’t too bad. He is still getting over losing that 2011 series though. He, along with the rest of the Rangers, maybe never.

Adrian Beltre's Hall of Fame career

Few third basemen had as great a career as Adrian Beltre did. Through 21 fantastic seasons, Beltre collected over 3,000 hits and was a four-time All-Star, five-time Gold Glove Award winner, four-time Silver Slugger Award winner, and two-time Platinum Glove Award recipient.

He spent eight of his 21 MLB seasons with the Rangers, more than any other team he's played for. He was a three-time All-Star with the Rangers. Beltre finished top-ten in MVP voting six times.

Among the most beloved players of his generation, it's no surprise Beltre continues to be applauded as he earns his career accolades. He received great applause during his Hall of Fame speech and Rangers fans are very fond of him.

It's nice that Beltre is still around the game and enjoys discussing it. There's sure to be a buzz anytime he is around a ballpark.

His playing days signaled a golden age of Texas Rangers baseball. Texas reached the postseason five out of seven seasons from 2010 to 2016. They did not win a series after clinching their second straight pennant in 2011 until their World Series run in 2023.