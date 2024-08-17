On Saturday, the Texas Rangers announced that Adrian Beltre will receive a bronze statue at Globe Life Field in 2025, via Bally Sports Southwest. Beltre, a Hall of Famer, will join Nolan Ryan and Ivan Rodriguez as Rangers players with statues.

As part of Beltre's Rangers Hall of Fame induction on Saturday, the former star third baseman addressed the crowd.

“Good afternoon everybody,” Beltre said to begin his speech. “I'll be short because there is a game to play tonight and you guys have seen a lot of me lately. So I'll make it short and quick. I want to thank the Rangers for honoring me today… I've been blessed to play the game that I love. Having great teammates, great coaching staff, great support system, great family. To my wife and kids, thank you for everything.

“I'm just grateful to be able to play and to be able to enjoy what I did. I'm truly grateful, thank God. Everything that happened in my life lately and I'm truly happy to be on this field today… I'm really grateful for you guys (the fans). Thank you.”

Adrian Beltre's Rangers career

Beltre spent eight of his 21 big league seasons with the Rangers. He also played for the Los Angels Dodgers, Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox. Beltre played for the Dodgers for seven years, but ultimately decided to enter the Hall of Fame with a Rangers hat.

Beltre made his MLB debut in 1998 with the Dodgers. Although he enjoyed a number of impressive seasons early in his career, Beltre did not make his first All-Star team until 2010 with the Red Sox. He then joined the Rangers and would go on to make three more All-Star teams.

Beltre would finish his career in Texas, retiring after the 2018 campaign. In addition to his All-Star selections, Beltre earned five Gold Glove Awards and four Silver Slugger Awards.

Beltre beloved by teammates

Beltre was beloved and respected by his teammates. In fact, one of his former teammates, Elvis Andrus, spoke at his induction ceremony on Saturday, via Bally Sports Southwest.

“Good evening everyone… I'm super honored to be back here,” Andrus said. “To talk about Adrian, that's kind of easy… I think that Adrian, God sent him to me… It was a blessing for me, for my career, what he did on and off the field… Show me the way, show me work ethic. I really enjoyed playing with Adrian. So much fun every single day… I can talk for days, Adrian, thank you brother. Everything you did for me, for the organization, for all the fans.

“I know you hate it, I know you hate when people talk about you, but I think you deserve it brother. Everything you did in your career for 20-plus years, more than deserving. Congratulations brother, proud to call you my big brother.”

Beltre will always be remembered as a legend by Rangers fans. He was one of the best all-around third baseman in the game, and now he is receiving an immense honor.