The Texas Rangers made a major move when they traded for former Kansas City Royals reliever Aroldis Chapman. Now officially in Texas, Chapman had an opportunity to prove exactly why the Rangers traded for him.

Chapman made his debut in the Rangers‘ Sunday contest against the Houston Astros. He pitched a scoreless inning, striking out two. In the process, Chapman gave fans a taste of his world-famous fastball, via Fox Sports.

102 MPH heat and a scoreless inning for Aroldis Chapman in his Rangers debut! ⛽️ (via @Rangers)

pic.twitter.com/BuZWwSc1jh — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 2, 2023

While the Astros would go on to defeat the Rangers 5-3, Texas still has the upper hand in the AL West. With their 50-34 record, the Rangers hold a four-game lead over Houston. In trading for Chapman, the Rangers are trying to ensure that they retain their top spot atop the West.

With his performance on Sunday, Chapman lowered his ERA to 2.37 on the year. He holds an impressive 55/20 K/BB ratio. Chapman might not be in the ninth inning as much as he was with the New York Yankees, the reliever has proven he can thrive in any role.

Which will be a major boon for the Rangers. Texas' bullpen currently ranks 24th in the MLB with a 4.45 ERA. If Chapman is on top of his game, he can help boost the Rangers' biggest weakness.

Even at 35-years-old, Aroldis Chapman proved he can still dial it back and break 100 miles per hour on the radar gun. After his trade from the Royals, the Rangers are hoping Chapman can bring the heat to Texas all the way onto a deep playoff run.