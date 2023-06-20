Texas Rangers starter Andrew Heaney has struggled in June, but he bounced back in a big way against the Chicago White Sox on Monday, earning his first win of the month.

Heaney worked five shutout innings before serving up back-to-back solo home runs to Andrew Vaughn and Luis Robert in the sixth, but still managed to pick up the victory as the Rangers beat the Sox 5-2.

He yielded two runs on five hits over 5 2/3 innings while striking out six in what was just shy of a quality start.

“Sometimes you just need a reset,” Heaney said after the game, according to The Dallas Morning News. “It's about how quickly you can turn things around. You could see what was going wrong. I was spraying fastballs, getting behind in counts and pressing too much instead of letting my stuff play.”

Heaney had three rough starts in June and said he was trying to be “too perfect” with his pitches. But he relied on his fastball against Chicago, taking a shutout all the way to the sixth before the pair of two-out home runs to Vaughn and Robert.

He's given up three or fewer earned runs in eight straight appearances, dropping his season ERA from 5.52 to 3.98 in the process. He moved to 6-2 on the season in advance of his next start in Yankee Stadium.

“When you are in 1-0, 2-0 counts, you feel like your fastballs have to be a little more perfect,” Heaney continued. “I tried to simplify things and just get back to throwing strikes.”

And that's exactly what the 32-year-old did on Monday night, as the Texas Rangers continue to impress in the AL West.

The team now holds a 45-27 record, good enough for second place in the entire American League behind just the Tampa Bay Rays. They will continue the series against the White Sox on Tuesday and Wednesday before travelling to New York for a weekend set.